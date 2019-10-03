Home

Maureen Hall

Notice Condolences

Maureen Hall Notice
HALL Maureen
(nee Waters) Of Limbury Road, Luton,
sadly passed away on
Thursday 12th September 2019.
Loving wife to Michael, Mum to Debra and Karen, sister to Brian, Nannie to Christopher, Giovanni, Lewis & Alfie, Great-Nannie to Aria and devoted daughter to Fred and Eva.
Maureen will be missed
by all her family and friends.
Maureen's funeral will be held on
Friday 11th October, 1.00pm at
The Vale Crematorium.
Flowers are welcome or
donations if desired are to the
RSPCA and can be sent c/o
Butterfly Funerals Ltd.
39 Elm Ave, Caddington,
Luton. LU1 4HS.
Tele: 01582 968130.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 3, 2019
