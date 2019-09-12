Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haseldines Funeral Directors
192 High Street
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK43 0EN
01234 757529
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00
The Vale Crematorium Luton
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Kingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Kingham

Notice Condolences

Matthew Kingham Notice
KINGHAM Matthew
"Matty" Of Luton
passed away peacefully on
Friday 4th September 2019 at home aged 53 years.
Much Loved Partner, Father and Son.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to be held at
The Vale Crematorium Luton on Wednesday 18th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations if desired are for Clic Sargent and
Sue Ryder, may be sent to
Haseldine Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.