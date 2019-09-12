|
|
|
KINGHAM Matthew
"Matty" Of Luton
passed away peacefully on
Friday 4th September 2019 at home aged 53 years.
Much Loved Partner, Father and Son.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
The Vale Crematorium Luton on Wednesday 18th September at 12 noon.
Family flowers only but donations if desired are for Clic Sargent and
Sue Ryder, may be sent to
Haseldine Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 12, 2019