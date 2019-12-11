Home

White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00
St. Mary's Church
Dunstable
Matilda Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON Matilda
(Tilly) Passed away peacefully on
25th November 2019, aged 98 years.
Reunited once again with her beloved Arthur, a devoted Mum to
Barbara, Glynis and Jane,
she will be sadly missed
by all her family.
A funeral mass will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Dunstable on
Friday 3rd January at 12:00 noon.
Tilly will be received into church on Thursday evening at 6.00 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Tilly may be made, if desired, to The Passage
(a charity to help the homeless)
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds.
LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Dec. 11, 2019
