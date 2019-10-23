|
|
|
ROE Mary Holroyd On 12th October 2019, peacefully at
Caddington Grove Care Home.
Born 27th June 1928 in
Prestwich, Lancashire.
Daughter of Dudley Roe and Mary
(née Holroyd), sister to Margaret, Freddie, Michael and Elizabeth.
Formerly Deputy Head Mistress of Queen Eleanor Grammar School, Dunstable.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Giles Church, Totternhoe, on
Friday 8th November at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Mary may be made, if desired, to Macmillan Nurses c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019