Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Roe

Notice Condolences

Mary Roe Notice
ROE Mary Holroyd On 12th October 2019, peacefully at
Caddington Grove Care Home.
Born 27th June 1928 in
Prestwich, Lancashire.
Daughter of Dudley Roe and Mary
(née Holroyd), sister to Margaret, Freddie, Michael and Elizabeth.
Formerly Deputy Head Mistress of Queen Eleanor Grammar School, Dunstable.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Giles Church, Totternhoe, on
Friday 8th November at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Mary may be made, if desired, to Macmillan Nurses c/o White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.