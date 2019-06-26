Home

Mary Mechem

Mary Mechem Notice
Mechem Mary Helena Formerly of Highwood Close.
Farley Hill Luton, passed away
suddenly but peacefully on
5th June 2019, aged 92 at
Widecombe Nursing Home Luton.
Much loved Mum to David and Lesley, cherished Nan to David and Zoe, Jennifer and Dean, adored Granbo to Isobel, Sophie, Poppy and Leo.
Will also be missed by John and Dulcie, grandchildren Robert, Amber and Russell and great children Bobbie, Eleanor, Willow, Tanya
and Shelby.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 12 noon,
Luton Crematorium.
At Mum's request family flowers only but donations to Macmillan Cancer Care, dress of your choice.
All enquiries: Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 01582 477618
Published in Luton News on June 26, 2019
