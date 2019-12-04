|
HIGGS Mary Sadly passed away on
12th November 2019, aged 85 years.
She will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church, Luton on Friday, 20th December 2019 at 12.00 noon followed by interment at the Vale Cemetery, Luton at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, please,
but donations, if so desired
to Dementia UK.
All other enquiries to Shires Funeral Directors, 266 Leagrave Road, Luton, Beds, LU3 1RB. Tel. 01582 493500.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 4, 2019