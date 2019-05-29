|
VIZARD Martin Joseph Passed away peacefully on 15th May 2019, he will be so sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 6th June 2pm at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church followed by burial at The Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request. Donations may be made to Keech Hospice Care or Help the Aged via www.memorygiving.com/
martinjosephvizard.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service 590 Hitchin Road Luton Beds LU2 7UG
Tel: 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on May 29, 2019
