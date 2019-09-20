Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Birnie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Birnie

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Birnie Notice
Birnie Marjorie Passed away peacefully on
9th September aged 90 years.
Much loved mother to Helen and grandmother to Lila and Orla.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service took place on
Monday 23rd September at 11.30.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Chestnut Tree House c/o Caring Lady Funeral directors, 38 Blatchington Road, Hove, BN3 3YH
Published in Luton News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.