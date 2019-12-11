|
PRICE Marie Passed away suddenly on
1st December 2019, aged 69 years.
Funeral service takes place at 10:00am on Thursday 19th December 2019
at St Joseph's RC Church, Luton followed by the interment.
Marie will be received into
St Joseph's RC Church on
Wednesday 18th December 2019
at 6:00pm. No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired,
for Royal Free Charity Fund 24
to be made online via
www.memorygiving.com/marieprice. Enquiries to Neville Funerals
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Dec. 11, 2019