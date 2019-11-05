Home

White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Marie Odell Notice
ODELL Marie Ellen Passed away
peacefully at home on
25th October 2019, aged 70 years.
Reunited once again with husband David, a devoted Mum to Barbie,
Roger and Jamie, a wonderful sister
to Angela, John, Pat, Philomena,
Ruth, Jacinta, Tony and Michael,
she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at Methodist Church,
The Square, Dunstable on
Tuesday 12th November 2019 at 11:00am. Following refreshments, Marie will continue her journey to
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel)
for a committal service at 3.00pm.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations in memory of Marie
may be made, if desired, to
The Keech Hospice Care c/o
White Dove Funerals, 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds, LU6 3HD,
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Nov. 5, 2019
