Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road Close
View Map
Marie Hornett Notice
HORNETT Marie Janet Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2019 aged 75 years.
A dearly loved mum, nan,
sister and friend.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but she can now rest in peace with her late husband Vic.
Funeral service to take place at 2.30pm on 27th February 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road Close.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Dementia UK online via www.memorygiving.com or with
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE. Tel 01234 359529
Published in Luton News on Feb. 21, 2019
