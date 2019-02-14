Home

Neville Funeral Service (Stopsley)
590 Hitchin Road
Stopsley, Bedfordshire LU2 7UG
01582 414037
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00
Our Lady Immaculate and St Andrew's Catholic Church
Hitchin
TAYLOR Marian Patricia Alice Died at home on
21st January 2019, aged 88 years.
Wife of the late Ray, beloved mother of Nicola, Caroline and Richard.
Funeral service takes place at 12 noon on Thursday 21st February at Our Lady Immaculate and St Andrew's Catholic Church, Hitchin.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for MHA or Cancer Research UK may be made online at
www.memorygiving.com/
mariantaylor
or sent c/o Neville Funeral Service, Hitchin. Telephone 01462 444910.


L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Feb. 14, 2019
