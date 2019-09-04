|
Peterson Marian Patricia
(Née Hendrie) Passed away at home suddenly and peacefully on 23rd August 2019, aged 67 years.
A much loved Sister and Auntie,
she will be greatly missed.
A retired worker of Kent Meters.
Funeral Service to take place at
The Vale Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to benefit the Blue Cross
or the British Lung Foundation c/o
Shires Funeral Directors,
266 Leagrave Road, Luton,
LU3 1RB. Tel 01582 493500.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 4, 2019