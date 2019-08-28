|
MORLEY MARGARET
(née Rooney)
Passed away peacefully
on 14th August 2019,
aged 75 years.
Well known in Clarendon Rd/Hightown.
Born in Killyleagh, Co. Down.
A loving wife,
mother and grandmother.
Will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbours.
Funeral service will take place on Friday, 6th September 2019 at the
Vale Crematorium, Luton at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to:
Luton and Dunstable Charitable fund (Intensive Therapy Unit
and Coronary Care Unit) and/or
East & North Hertfordshire Hospitals Charity (Stevenage Lister Renal Unit).
All other enquiries to
Shires Funeral Directors,
266 Leagrave Road,
Luton, Beds, LU3 1RB.
Tel. 01582 493500
Published in Luton News on Aug. 28, 2019