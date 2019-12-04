Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
14:00
Luton Crematorium
Margaret Lathwell Notice
LATHWELL Margaret Emily 18th November 2019
aged 88 years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service takes place at 2:00pm on Friday 13th December 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support can be made on the day via a donation box. Reception after the funeral service to be held at Futures House, Marsh Farm, LU3 3QB.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Dec. 4, 2019
