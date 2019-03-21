|
GOODMAN Margaret Violet Joan Of Farley Hill, passed away peacefully on 12th March 2019, aged 88 years. Loving mum, nan, grandma, great grandma and great great nannie.
Funeral service takes place at 11:30 am on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at
The Vale Cemetery Chapel followed by the interment at The Vale Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations for Muscular Dystrophy UK or Dementia Research
UK may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/margaret
goodman1.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 21, 2019
