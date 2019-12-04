Home

Services
White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
09:30
St. Mary's Church
Dunstable
Margaret Glanville Notice
GLANVILLE Margaret Mary Passed away peacefully
on 18 November 2019
aged 84 years.
Reunited with husband Alfred,
she will be sadly missed
by all her family.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Dunstable on Tuesday 17 December at 9:30a.m. followed by a burial at
West Street Cemetery.
All flowers are welcome.
Donations in memory of Margaret
may be made, if desired, to SCOPE c/o
White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds, LU6 3HD. Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Dec. 4, 2019
