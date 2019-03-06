Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
19:00
St Vincent's Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00
St Vincent's Parish Church
Hammersmith Gardens, Houghton Regis
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Duane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Duane

Notice Condolences

Margaret Duane Notice
DUANE Margaret Formerly of
Elm Park Close Houghton Regis peacefully passed away on Thursday 21st February 2019
aged 83 years.
The Requiem Mass will take
place at 11am on Thursday 21st March at St Vincent's Parish Church Hammersmith Gardens,
Houghton Regis LU5 5RG.
Margaret will be received into
St Vincent's Church on
Wednesday 20th March at 7pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
margaretduane. All enquiries
to Neville Funeral Service,
Luton Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now