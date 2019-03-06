|
DUANE Margaret Formerly of
Elm Park Close Houghton Regis peacefully passed away on Thursday 21st February 2019
aged 83 years.
The Requiem Mass will take
place at 11am on Thursday 21st March at St Vincent's Parish Church Hammersmith Gardens,
Houghton Regis LU5 5RG.
Margaret will be received into
St Vincent's Church on
Wednesday 20th March at 7pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Alzheimer's Society
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
margaretduane. All enquiries
to Neville Funeral Service,
Luton Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 6, 2019
