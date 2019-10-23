|
O'Donnell Madge Passed away on
14th October, aged 95.
She will dearly be missed by all. Remains to be received into
Our Lady Help of Christians
R/C Church, Luton on
Tuesday 29th October at 6.30pm.
Followed by Requiem Mass on Wednesday 30th October with interment to follow
at the Vale Cemetery.
The family are arranging flowers. Donations can be made to the
British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries care of
Co-operative Funeralcare,
37 New Bedford Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 1SE.
Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019