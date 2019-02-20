|
FIGLIOLA Luisa of Luton,
passed away peacefully on
7th February 2019, aged 86 years.
A loving wife, mother
and grandmother.
Loved by family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at
10:30 am on Friday 1st March 2019 at
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Luton followed by the interment at Dunstable Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Alzheimer's
& Dementia Support Service
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com
/luisafigliola.
Enquiries to Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
