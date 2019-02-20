Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Luton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Luisa Figiola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luisa Figiola

Notice Condolences

Luisa Figiola Notice
FIGLIOLA Luisa of Luton,
passed away peacefully on
7th February 2019, aged 86 years.
A loving wife, mother
and grandmother.
Loved by family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at
10:30 am on Friday 1st March 2019 at
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Luton followed by the interment at Dunstable Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Alzheimer's
& Dementia Support Service
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com
/luisafigliola.
Enquiries to Neville Funeral Service,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now