Lou Bunyan

Lou Bunyan Memories
Bunyan Lou
Missing a wonderful husband

Today and always
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
On the 1st anniversary
Of the day you went away
20th December 2018

Today is such a painful day
The moment that you left me
My heart was torn in two
One side filled with heartache
And the other died with you

You were such a wonderful man…
Always by my side,
loving me for who I am…
So strong, supportive and kind…
I'm so glad that you were mine
Thank you for the years we shared
Thank you for the way you cared
His memory is my keepsake
With which I'll never part

When someone you love
Becomes a memory
The memory becomes a treasure
Truly missed
But never forgotten

Your loving wife
xx Marian xx
Published in Luton News on Dec. 18, 2019
