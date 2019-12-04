|
|
|
BUNYAN Lou Missing a wonderful
husband
Today and always
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Birthday memories
2nd December 2019
From where I sit I shed a tear
Wishing somehow, that you were near
So I close my eyes and think of you
And in just one moment
you step into view
And I feel your hand in mine
If memories bring us closer
We are never far apart
Because you're always in my thoughts
And forever in my heart
Still loved, still missed
And very dear
Life has surely lost its sparkle
The world often feels blue
But what gives me strength and hope
Is that precious memory of you
Your loving wife
xxMarianxx
Published in Luton News on Dec. 4, 2019