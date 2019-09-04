|
TUCKER Linna Eurline Passed away peacefully on the
17th August 2019, aged 77 years.
Loving wife, mum and nan.
Funeral service takes place
at 11:00 am on Friday
13th September 2019
at Leagrave High Street
Methodist Church, Luton,
followed by interment at
St Mary's Churchyard, Sundon.
Flowers are welcome,
or donations for Parkinson's UK
or Dementia Research UK
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com
/linnaeurlinetucker.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 4, 2019