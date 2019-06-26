|
JORDAN Lilian Rose formerly of Barton-le-Clay and Luton
passed away peacefully on
8th June 2019, aged 78.
Dearly loved mum to Angela,
loved mother-in-law to Tom,
dear sister to Peter and
dear sister-in-law to Barbara.
Deeply missed by all her family
and will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Nicholas Church, Barton-le-Clay
on Tuesday 9th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
The Rotary Club, Barton-le-Clay
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on June 26, 2019
