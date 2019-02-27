|
|
|
O'CONNOR Lesley First anniversary We feel a warmth around us,
As if you are near,
And we close our eyes to visualise
Your face when you were here,
We loved the times we spent together
And they are locked inside our hearts
As long as we have those memories
We will never be apart.
Even though we can't speak anymore
Your voice is always there
Because every night before we sleep
We feel your love and care. Loved and missed so much,
Gerry and all your family.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More