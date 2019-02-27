Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley O'Connor

Memories Condolences

Lesley O'Connor Memories
O'CONNOR Lesley First anniversary We feel a warmth around us,
As if you are near,
And we close our eyes to visualise
Your face when you were here,
We loved the times we spent together
And they are locked inside our hearts
As long as we have those memories
We will never be apart.
Even though we can't speak anymore
Your voice is always there
Because every night before we sleep
We feel your love and care. Loved and missed so much,
Gerry and all your family.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.