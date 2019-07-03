Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
13:00
Luton Crematorium
Laurence McGrattan Notice
McGrattan Laurence
"Larry" Passed away on
20th June 2019, aged 61 years.
Beloved father, son,
brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service takes place at 1pm
on Wednesday 10th July 2019
at Luton Crematorium,
all are welcomed to celebrate his life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com
/laurencemcgrattan.
Enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton
Tel: 01582 490005


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on July 3, 2019
