McGrattan Laurence
"Larry" Passed away on
20th June 2019, aged 61 years.
Beloved father, son,
brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service takes place at 1pm
on Wednesday 10th July 2019
at Luton Crematorium,
all are welcomed to celebrate his life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com
/laurencemcgrattan.
Enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on July 3, 2019