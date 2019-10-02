Home

Neville Funeral Service (Stopsley)
590 Hitchin Road
Stopsley, Bedfordshire LU2 7UG
01582 414037
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
16:00
Luton Crematorium
MULLINS Kevin Francis
'Kev' Of Luton,
formerly of Sheffield,
passed away 22nd September 2019
aged 55 years.
Funeral service takes place at 4:00 pm on Wednesday 9th October 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by
request, if desired donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support or
Cancer Research UK
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/kevinmullins.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Stopsley,
Tel: 01582 414037.



Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019
