Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Mullins

Notice Condolences

Kevin Mullins Notice
MULLINS Kevin Francis
'Kev' Of Luton,
formerly of Sheffield,
passed away 22nd September 2019
aged 55 years.
Funeral service takes place at 4:00 pm on Wednesday 9th October 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by
request, if desired donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support or
Cancer Research UK
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/kevinmullins.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Stopsley,
Tel: 01582 414037.



L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.