MULLINS Kevin Francis
'Kev' Of Luton,
formerly of Sheffield,
passed away 22nd September 2019
aged 55 years.
Funeral service takes place at 4:00 pm on Wednesday 9th October 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by
request, if desired donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support or
Cancer Research UK
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/kevinmullins.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Stopsley,
Tel: 01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019