|
|
|
Russell Kenneth "Ken" George Aged 81 years.
Much loved Husband,
Dad and Grandad,
sadly passed away on 26th June 2019.
He will be dearly missed
by family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Monday 22nd July 2019 at
The Vale Crematorium,
Luton at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Luton & Dunstable Hospital Charitable Trust or
The Royal British Legion, Leagrave.
All other enquiries to
Shires Funeral Directors,
266 Leagrave Road,
Luton, Beds, LU3 1RB
Tel. 01582 493500
Published in Luton News on July 10, 2019