HARRIES Ken Sadly passed away on 22nd June 2019. Husband to Anne, Dad to Kathryn and Stuart, Father-in-Law to Steve and Elaine, Grandad to Sam and Millie, and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held at 2.00pm at The Vale Crematorium, Luton on Thursday 11th July. Please wear your favourite colour instead of black.
Family flowers only, but donations can be made to Keech Hospice Care via www.keech.org.uk/donate or to
Butterfly Funerals Ltd,
39 Elm Avenue, Caddington,
Luton, LU1 4HS.
Tele: 01582 968130.
Published in Luton News on July 4, 2019