KELLY Kathleen 'Kath' Formerly of Pastures Way, Luton and more recently the
Bedford area. Passed away peacefully in Bedford Hospital on the 21st June 2019 aged 90 years.
Dearly loved mother to John, Peter, Ann, Ruth and Rita. A loving grandmother and great
grandmother to their families.
Family and friends are invited to Mum's funeral at 12.30pm on Monday 15th July at St Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, 366 Leagrave High Street, Luton LU4 0NG and the crematorium service thereafter at
The Vale, Butterfield Green Road,
Luton, LU2 8DD. Family flowers only. Charity donations for Cancer Research UK may be made by visiting fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/in-memory-of-our-loving-mother-kathleen-kelly
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on July 3, 2019