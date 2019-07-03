Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:30
St Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church
366 Leagrave High Street
Luton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Kelly

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Kelly Notice
KELLY Kathleen 'Kath' Formerly of Pastures Way, Luton and more recently the
Bedford area. Passed away peacefully in Bedford Hospital on the 21st June 2019 aged 90 years.
Dearly loved mother to John, Peter, Ann, Ruth and Rita. A loving grandmother and great
grandmother to their families.
Family and friends are invited to Mum's funeral at 12.30pm on Monday 15th July at St Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, 366 Leagrave High Street, Luton LU4 0NG and the crematorium service thereafter at
The Vale, Butterfield Green Road,
Luton, LU2 8DD. Family flowers only. Charity donations for Cancer Research UK may be made by visiting fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/in-memory-of-our-loving-mother-kathleen-kelly
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now