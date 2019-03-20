Home

Kate Carpenter Notice
CARPENTER Kate Passed away on 8th March 2019
aged 86 years.
Our beautiful mother Kate Carpenter,
rest in peace.
We will hold you in our hearts forever,
your children Teresa,
Angela and Richard.
Service takes place at 4:00pm
on Wednesday 27th March 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for British Heart Foundation
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/
katecarpenter.
Enquiries to Neville Funeral Service,
Luton Tel: 01582 490005


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
