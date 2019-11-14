Home

Julie Clark Notice
CLARK Julie Kathleen Of Stopsley, Luton.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beautiful Mum and Nan who died suddenly but peacefully at home on 2nd November 2019.
Julie will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Vale Cemetery Chapel, Luton on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment
in the Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, or alternatively donations can be made to RNIB
and Keech Hospice Care.
Published in Luton News on Nov. 14, 2019
