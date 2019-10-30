Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Saunders & Son (inc. E Franklin & Co) (High Town, Luton)
48 Duke Street
Luton, Bedfordshire LU2 0HH
01582 731696
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
14:00
Luton Crematorium (Large Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Colbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Colbeck

Notice Condolences

Joy Colbeck Notice
COLBECK Joy Passed peacefully away at home, with her family
on 17th October 2019, aged 96 years. Mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother
and wife to Gerry for 49 years.
Joy will be sadly missed by many friends and family.
Funeral service will be
at Luton Crematorium (Large Chapel) on Friday 15th November at 2pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to "Keech Hospice Care" c/o John Saunders & Son, 48 Duke Street, Luton, LU2 0HH. Tel. 01582 731696
Published in Luton News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.