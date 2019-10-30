|
COLBECK Joy Passed peacefully away at home, with her family
on 17th October 2019, aged 96 years. Mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother
and wife to Gerry for 49 years.
Joy will be sadly missed by many friends and family.
Funeral service will be
at Luton Crematorium (Large Chapel) on Friday 15th November at 2pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to "Keech Hospice Care" c/o John Saunders & Son, 48 Duke Street, Luton, LU2 0HH. Tel. 01582 731696
Published in Luton News on Oct. 30, 2019