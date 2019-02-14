|
|
|
In loving
memory of
Josephine Walsh
(née Howard)
Second Anniversary
who passed away
12th February 2017
There is a place in our hearts,
which is yours alone,
A place in our lives,
No one else can ever own,
We hold back tears when
we speak your name,
But the ache in our hearts,
Remain the same.
You can only have one mother,
Patient, kind and true,
No other friend in all the world,
Will be the same to you.
Always in our hearts,
your loving daughters
Maureen, Michelle and Annette
Sons-in-law and grandchildren
xxx
Published in Luton News on Feb. 14, 2019
