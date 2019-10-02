|
FLATLEY Josephine 24th March 1923-19th September 2019
It is with deep sadness we announce
that our precious mum,
Josephine Flatley, passed away on
19th September 2019, aged 96 years
Beloved Mother, Nan, Sister and Auntie,
she will be greatly missed by all of
her family and friends
The body will be received into
Sacred Heart RC Church,
Ashcroft Road, Luton, LU2 9AY
on Sunday 6th October at 6.30pm,
followed by a Requiem Mass on
Monday 7th October 2019 at 10.30am
A burial will follow the service at
The Vale Cemetery, Butterfield Green,
Luton LU2 8DD
We request family flowers only.
Donations are welcome
in Josephine's memory and can be made at the service, to the
Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Stopsley. 01582 451209
Published in Luton News on Oct. 2, 2019