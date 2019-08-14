Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
37 New Bedford Road
Luton, Bedfordshire LU1 1SE
01582 725 493
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
13:15
St Christopher's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Stubbs

Notice Condolences

Joseph Stubbs Notice
Stubbs Joseph Colin Suddenly passed away on
2nd August 2019, aged 80 years.
A Celebration of Colin's life will be held on Tuesday 27th August at
St Christopher's Church at 1:15pm,
followed by a private family committal service at the Vale Chapel.
All are welcome at the church but
the family ask you to please wear
bright colours and park at the
Coop Club in Stockingstone Road.
Family flowers only but donations
in lieu may be made to either
The Salvation Army or the
Garden of Remembrance at
St Christopher's Church.
All further enquiries C/o
Co-op Funeralcare
37, New Bedford Road, Luton, Beds. Telephone: 01582-725493
Published in Luton News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.