|
|
|
Stubbs Joseph Colin Suddenly passed away on
2nd August 2019, aged 80 years.
A Celebration of Colin's life will be held on Tuesday 27th August at
St Christopher's Church at 1:15pm,
followed by a private family committal service at the Vale Chapel.
All are welcome at the church but
the family ask you to please wear
bright colours and park at the
Coop Club in Stockingstone Road.
Family flowers only but donations
in lieu may be made to either
The Salvation Army or the
Garden of Remembrance at
St Christopher's Church.
All further enquiries C/o
Co-op Funeralcare
37, New Bedford Road, Luton, Beds. Telephone: 01582-725493
Published in Luton News on Aug. 14, 2019