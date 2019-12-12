|
GALLAGHER Joseph of Luton, passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2019
aged 90 years.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Funeral service takes place at
Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church, Luton on Friday 20th December 2019 at
10.00am followed by interment
at the Vale Cemetery.
Joseph will be received into Church on Thursday 19th December 2019
at 6.00pm.
No flowers by request, if desired donations for the Luton & Dunstable Charitable Fund may be sent c/o
www.memorygiving.com/
josephgallagher.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Luton, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 12, 2019