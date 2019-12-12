Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gallagher

Notice Condolences

Joseph Gallagher Notice
GALLAGHER Joseph of Luton, passed away peacefully on 2nd December 2019
aged 90 years.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Funeral service takes place at
Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church, Luton on Friday 20th December 2019 at
10.00am followed by interment
at the Vale Cemetery.
Joseph will be received into Church on Thursday 19th December 2019
at 6.00pm.
No flowers by request, if desired donations for the Luton & Dunstable Charitable Fund may be sent c/o
www.memorygiving.com/
josephgallagher.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Neville House, Luton, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -