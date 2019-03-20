Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00
Luton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Woods

Notice Condolences

John Woods Notice
WOODS John Richard Of Barton-le-Clay
Peacefully passed away on
10th March 2019 aged 81 years.
Loving Dad to Lisa, Grandad to Christopher, Adam and Lauren,
Great Grandad to Layla, Eryn,
Theo and Jack.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral Service will be held at,
Luton Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th March at 10.00am. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
the British Lung Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill,
01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now