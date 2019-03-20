|
WOODS John Richard Of Barton-le-Clay
Peacefully passed away on
10th March 2019 aged 81 years.
Loving Dad to Lisa, Grandad to Christopher, Adam and Lauren,
Great Grandad to Layla, Eryn,
Theo and Jack.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral Service will be held at,
Luton Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th March at 10.00am. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
the British Lung Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Ampthill,
01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
