WASHINGTON John Ernest Of Greenfield passed away peacefully at home after a long illness
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loving dad to Shane, Lisa Alex and Anthony and a cherished grandad to Danielle, Alice and Jack
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Flitwick Methodist Church on
Friday 19th July at 11.00am.
Please wear smart-casual clothes.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on June 26, 2019
