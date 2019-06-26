Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00
Flitwick Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Washington

Notice Condolences

John Washington Notice
WASHINGTON John Ernest Of Greenfield passed away peacefully at home after a long illness
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loving dad to Shane, Lisa Alex and Anthony and a cherished grandad to Danielle, Alice and Jack

He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at
Flitwick Methodist Church on
Friday 19th July at 11.00am.
Please wear smart-casual clothes.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made via www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.


L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now