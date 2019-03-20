|
|
|
KEERS John Passed away suddenly on
10th March 2019
aged 79 years.
A much loved husband, dad and grandad, he will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Houghton Regis on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 1:45 p.m. this will be followed by a family service at the crematorium at 3 pm. A celebration of John's life will take place at The Chequers, Houghton Regis after the service for all friends and family with food and refreshments available.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of John may be made, if desired, to The Keech Hospice Care (all proceeds to the Children's Unit) c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More