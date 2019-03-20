|
HOLLAND John Birch Passed away 28th February 2019
aged 71 years.
Beloved husband father and grandfather, he will be so sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Luton Crematorium 12.30pm in the Cedar Chapel on Friday 5th April.
By request family flowers only. Donations may be made to Mesothelioma UK via www.memorygiving.com/
johnbirchholland.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
590 Hitchin Road Luton LU2 7UG Tel:01582 414037.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 20, 2019
