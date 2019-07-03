Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00
Luton Crematorium
John Charlish

Notice

John Charlish Notice
CHARLISH John Peacefully passed away on
10th June 2019
aged 99 years.
A much loved Husband of the late Joan, Father of Barrie, Father-in-law to Lesley, Grandad to Lisa and Paul,
Great Grandad to Savannah,
Alfie and Oliver.
Funeral service takes place at 11am on Wednesday 10th July 2019
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Parkinson's UK may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/johncharlish
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton
Tel: 01582 490005
L;X002 - L61414 Nevilles
Published in Luton News on July 3, 2019
