White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00
St. Fremunds Church
Dunstable
Joan Wilson Notice
WILSON Joan Winifred Passed away peacefully
on 26th September 2019,
aged 92 years. A much loved mum
and nan, she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Fremunds Church, Dunstable
on Saturday 26th October 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Joan may be made, if desired, to Multiple Sclerosis Society c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Oct. 16, 2019
