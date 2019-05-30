|
SAXTON Joan Of Harlington
passed away peacefully
at home on 22nd May 2019
aged 97 years.
Much loved mum to Jeremy and David and loving nan to Laura, Rosie and Lee.
Funeral service will be held at
Luton Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th June at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on May 30, 2019
