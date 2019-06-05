|
MARTIN Joan Passed away peacefully on 23rd May 2019
aged 84 years.
Reunited once again
with her husband Brian,
she will be deeply missed by her
daughters Carole and Tracey
and her son Michael.
A funeral service will take place at
West Herts Crematorium
(South Chapel) on
Monday 10th June 2019 at 10:20 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Joan
may be made, if desired, to AGE UK c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South,
Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 5, 2019
