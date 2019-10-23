Home

Shires Funeral Directors (Luton)
266 Leagrave Road
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 1RB
01582 493500
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
18:00
St Joseph's Church
68 Gardenia Avenue
Luton
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30
St Joseph's Church
68 Gardenia Avenue
Luton
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
13:00
Vale Crematorium
Luton
View Map
Jennifer Herrity Notice
Herrity Jennifer Eileen
Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 9th October 2019,
aged 57 years.

Jennifer will be missed by her loving Mum Nora, Sister Pauline,
Brothers Michael and Denis,
Children Patrick, Danny, Robert, Corey and Nora-Anne and grandchildren
and all her friends.

The reception into St Joseph's Church,
68 Gardenia Avenue, Luton
will be on Tuesday 29th October
at 6pm, followed by the Funeral Mass
on Wednesday 30th October at 11.30am, then onto the
Vale Crematorium, Luton at 13.00.

Donations are welcome to
Cancer Research UK, c/o

Shire Funeral Directors,
266 Leagrave Road, Luton, LU3 1RB
Published in Luton News on Oct. 23, 2019
