|
|
|
Mckibbin
"Betty" Jemima Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2019, aged 85.
She leaves behind her loving husband Sam, children and grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 27th August at Stanton Road Baptist Church, Luton, 11am
followed by burial at
Dunstable Cemetery. All Welcome.
Family flowers only but donations in Betty's memory to Parkinson's UK.
All enquires to Co-op
Funeralcare, 01582 725493.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 21, 2019